Venezuela name three uncapped teenagers for World Cup qualifiers

Caracas, Aug 26 (IANS) Venezuela chief coach Rafael Dudamel has named three uncapped teenagers in his squad for the 2018 football World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The 30-man list includes 16-year-old goalkeeper Carlos Olses, 17-year-old forward Samuel Sosa and 19-year-old striker Ronaldo Chacon, the Venezuelan Football Federation said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, Dudamel called up three 20-year-olds: midfielder Yeferson Soteldo, defender Jose Hernandez and midfielder Sergio Cordova, reports Xinhua news agency.

Experienced Torino midfielder Tomas Rincon and West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon were also called up.

Venezuela will host Colombia on August 31 before an away clash against Argentina five days later.

Venezuela have no chance of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia and are currently last in the South American zone standings with six points from 14 matches.

Venezuela squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Contreras (Deportivo Tachira), Wuilker Farinez (Caracas) and Carlos Olses (Deportivo La Guaira)

Defenders: Alexander Gonzalez (Huesca), Victor Garcia (Vitoria SC), Pablo Camacho (Deportivo Tachira), Jose Manuel Velazquez (Tiburones Rojos), Jhon Chancellor (Delfin), Mikel Villanueva (Malaga), Edwin Peraza (Deportivo La Guaira), Rolf Feltscher (Getafe), Rubert Quijada (Al-Gharafa) and Jose Hernandez (Caracas FC)

Midfielders: Tomas Rincon (Torino), Yangel Herrera (New York City), Arquimedes Figuera (Universitario de Deportes), Junior Moreno (Zulia FC), Francisco Flores (Mineros de Guayana), Jhon Murillo (Kasimpasa), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Sergio Cordova (FC Augsburgo), Romulo Otero (Atletico Mineiro), Darwin Machis (Granada), Yeferson Soteldo (Huachipato) and Samuel Sosa (Deportivo Tachira)

Forwards: Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich, England), Josef Martinez (Atlanta), Christian Santos (Alave), Edder Farias (Once Caldas) and Ronaldo Chacon (Caracas FC).

