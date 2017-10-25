Venezuela, Iran to play international friendly

Caracas (Venezuela), Oct 25 (IANS) Venezuela and Iran will meet next month in an international friendly in the Netherlands, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said.

The clash will be played at the GelreDome stadium in the eastern city of Arnhem on November 13, the FVF said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will be the second fixture between the teams, following their 2002 friendly in Morocco, which Iran won 1-0.

Venezuela missed out on a 2018 World Cup berth, finishing last in South America's CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

Iran secured a place in Russia by finishing top of their group -- ahead of South Korea -- in the third round of Asian qualifying last month.

