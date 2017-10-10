Venezuela coach signs four-year contract extension

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 10 (IANS) Rafael Dudamel has signed a deal to remain coach of Venezuela's national football team for the next four years, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said.

"Dudamel agreed to continue as coach until the end of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," FVF president Laureano Gonzalez said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dudamel, a former national team goalkeeper, was appointed coach in April 2016 after the sacking of Noel Sanvicente.

The 44-year-old has guided Venezuela to two wins, four draws and three losses in his nine matches in charge.

Venezuela are currently last in the 10-team South American zone World Cup qualifying standings and are out of contention for a berth in Russia with just nine points from 17 matches.

The Vintotinto will meet Paraguay in Asuncion in their final qualifier on Tuesday.

