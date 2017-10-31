Vegetable vendor with 45 golds in World Karate Championships knocks govt's door to open an academy

A vegetable vendor named Jameel Khan has made a mark for himself in the field of martial arts as he has won several international medals, including 45 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals, in the World Karate Championships over the last 12 years. Despite achieving success against various countries, including USA, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, he has received no help from the state government so far. He aims to open an academy in the state but he has been struggling with his own financial crisis. Currently, he works as a Karate master at the Safdaria Girls High School in Humayun Nagar, Mehdipatnam. Now, he has requested the government to give him some recognition so that he can prepare martial artists to bring laurels for India in the upcoming Olympics.