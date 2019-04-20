Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue: Yeddyurappa alleges Sonia Gandhi's involvement in letter written by MB Patil

While speaking to ANI on Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue, former karnataka chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader BS Yeddyurappa said, "Congress leader and Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil had written to the then All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Sonia Gandhi on Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue which exposes the conspiracy hatched by the Congress to prevent the BJP from coming into the power in Karnataka." "What is surprising is that Sonia Gandhi is involved in this conspiracy as the letter written by Patil starts with 'as suggested by you', that means she herself has guided state Congress leaders on the issue," he added. "Being the head of a national party and claiming the legacy of Nehru family, she shouldn't have stooped to such a level because we have high regards for Nehru and his family. Though it's not new for Congress people to involve in such conspiracies," he further stated.