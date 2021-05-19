CPI (M) member Veena George is all set to be Kerala’s first woman journalist-turned-politician. She is slated to take oath as the new Health Minister of Kerala – a position previously held by KK Shailaja – on Thursday, 20 May, along with other new ministers of the Pinaray Vijayan Cabinet.

But who is Veena George? Where does she hail from? What does she do?

Also Read: Kerala Election: Ahead of Forming New Govt, Vijayan Resigns as CM

Early Life and Initial Career

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, on 3 August 1976, George is a rank holder in MSc (Physics) and BEd. Her first experience with politics was as an activist of Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of CPI(M).

However, prior to entering mainstream electoral politics in Kerala (in 2016), she worked as a journalist with popular Malayalam news channels like Kairali TV, Manorama News and Reporter TV. Her journalism career began as a journalist trainee at Kariali TV and her final job in the field was as the Executive Editor of TV New.

Mainstream Politics

In 2016, George entered electoral politics and bagged a victory from Aranmula Assembly seat, after defeating Congress veteran K Sivadasan Nair.

Five years later, she was re-elected from the same constituency in the Pathanamthitta district after defeating Congress’ Sivadasan Nair by a margin of 7,646 votes.

In 2019 General Election, however, she lost to Anto Antony of the Indian National Congress.

Personal Life

The 45 year old is married to Dr George Joseph, a higher secondary school teacher and has served as secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. They have two children.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Who Is Veena George — The Ex-Journo Replacing KK Shailaja?Samsung Galaxy M32 May Launch Soon in India; Check Price, Specs . Read more on Politics by The Quint.