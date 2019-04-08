Veeam appoints Belinda Jurisic APJ Channel Director

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Backup solutions provider Veeam Software on Monday announced the appointment of Belinda Jurisic as the Channel Director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

As APJ Channel Director, Jurisic will be responsible for leading Veeam's channel teams across the region, working with a network of more than 3,000 resellers and distributors and driving the uptake of the company's Cloud data management solutions.

She was previously Veeam's Head of Channel, Australia and New Zealand. Jurisic brings to the new role more than 17 years of experience in channel partner management.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries including India.

"As a channel-centric business, partnerships are critical in helping Veeam provide best-of-breed intelligent data management solutions to our customers as they embark on their digital transformation journey," Shiva Pillay, Vice President for Sales and Field Operations, Veeam, said in a statement.

"We are certain with Belinda's industry leadership and depth of experience, she will be instrumental in our growth," Pillay added.

