Vedanta Launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy at ACMA 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • First Indian company to manufacture Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy for automotive industry; an alloy hitherto completely imported into India • Deployed world class technology of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy) for manufacturing Cylinder Head Alloy • Showcases market readiness with high-quality products, value-addition capabilities, and partnerships with global experts • Evinces interest on collaborations for new product development with dedicated R&D Centre Vedanta Limited, India’s foremost producer of metals and oil & gas, announced the formal launch of its newest product, the aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy, a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive components. This is the company’s latest value-added offering in its aluminium product line, which caters to various raw material requirements of the automotive industry. The Cylinder Head Alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy) norms. Currently, this alloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition today, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Vedanta has invested in creating this cylinder head alloy capacity of 10,000 tonnes using world class technologies of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy). This initiative is in alignment with the government’s thrust on self-reliance to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on indigenously procured material. Localisation of the domestic raw material supply chain will surely help the Indian automotive industry.

At the event, Vedanta also showcased its diverse portfolio of high-quality products for the automotive industry in aluminium (Primary Foundry Alloy or PFA, Billets, Rolled Products and Slabs), Zinc (Hindustan Zinc Die-Cast Alloy and Special High Grade Zinc), Lead Ingot and Alloy, Silver Bars, Copper Rods, and Steel Wire Rods, as well as capabilities for high-end value-additions, technology leadership and logistics to support the auto industry. Looking at the growing sustainability consciousness and faster rate of adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV) and hybrids globally, Vedanta has also created a centre of excellence for R&D and innovation, and is well placed to cater to the emerging needs of the automotive industry.

Speaking about the need for import substitution making India’s automotive industry self-reliant, Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO - Aluminium& Power, and Managing Director - Commercial, Vedanta Limited, said, “For India to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and an economic powerhouse, the entire manufacturing sector has a crucial role to play. India’s auto component sector is among the fastest growing but lags in contribution to manufacturing turnover. The Indian auto component industry’s aspirations of having a significant share of the global trade calls for a renewed focus on localization on every business front, particularly with respect to sourcing raw materials. As India’s leading producer of a vast array of globally acclaimed metals and value-added products, Vedanta aims to partner with various industry sectors, especially automotive and auto ancillary industry, across their entire value chain, from large players to MSMEs, for the nation’s growth.” Addressing the industry representatives, Ruchika Jha, CEO - HZL Silver Business, and Chief Marketing Officer - Vedanta Limited, said, “There is immense opportunity for India to leverage domestic capabilities and potentially substitute automotive parts imports of nearly USD 12 billion. Vedanta is a natural partner for the automotive industry, well-resourced to create long-term value for automotive component manufacturers. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, engineering prowess, global technology partnerships and R&D capability to develop product solutions perfectly tailored for downstream industries, Vedanta is keen to partner with the Indian automotive and auto-ancillary players and together with them, build the future of mobility.” Vedanta’s offerings for the automotive industry include a robust portfolio of value-added products in aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron and steel, and a broad range of product customisations. Vedanta has been a leader and pioneer in enabling the Indian automotive and auto ancillary industry to access products of highest quality and unparalleled technical service.

The company was also the first to supply Aluminium Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for manufacturing wheels to the Indian automotive industry, prior to which the alloy was only being imported to the country.

The biggest strength of Vedanta’s products is that they use best-in-class technology to meet global quality specifications and standards, and ensure that customers access products of the highest quality. Vedanta’s capability to customize these alloys also equips the company to address the varying requirements of the auto industry.

About Vedanta Limited Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium& Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Under the aegis of Vedanta Cares, the flagship social impact program, NandGhars have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

