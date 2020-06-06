Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa

(Eds: Recasting overnight story, adding details) Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) Former Governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, Ved Marwah, who had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s, died in Goa on Friday, a police official said.

He was 87.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa, officiating Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa, Jaspal Singh, said.

Marwah was admitted to the hospital almost three weeks back after he suffered a fall at his residence in Goa.

'He passed away around 7.30 pm on Friday,' Singh said.

Marwah lived with his family at Siolim village in North Goa, he said.

'He was a very illustrious police officer, who headed the force when terrorism was at its peak. He led the battle against terrorism,' the DGP said.

Marwah had served as the governor ofManipur(1999- 2003), Mizoram (2000-2001) and Jharkhand (2003-2004).

He was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88 and served as the third director general of the elite National Security Guard from 1988-90. He was also the adviser to the governors in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

He had also penned a book'Uncivil Wars: Pathology of Terrorism in India'.

Marwah was on the governing council of the Asian Academy Of Film And Television.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S Y Quraishi, expressed his grief over Marwah's death.

'I am shocked to know that Shri Ved Marwah former CP Delhi passed on. He was once my boss as JS Women's Development, the best I ever had. He was President @StStephensClg Alumni Assn. I was VP wth him. Pray for peace for his soul. @CafeSSC,' Quraishi said in a tweet.

The Goa DGP's official Twitter handle said, 'We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. @goacm.' PTI RPS NP NP