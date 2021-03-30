Vaze Case: Number Plates Found Linked to Govt Staff’s Missing Car

The two number plates recovered from the Mithi river in Bandra East, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze – arrested in the Ambani bomb scare case – are reported to have been registered to an Aurangabad-based government employee.

Vijay Madhukar Nade had reported the vehicle missing in November 2020 and had filed an FIR regarding the same, as per The Indian Express.

As per NDTV, Nade has informed that his car was stolen from Aurangabad's Uddhavrao Patil Chowk on 16 November.

"“My car – with the number MH-20-FP-1539 – was stolen on 16 November 2020 and an FIR was filed. I have a copy of the same. For three months, there was no information but yesterday, I was informed about it.” " - Vijay Madhukar Nade

The two number plates carried the same registration number. The NIA is now reportedly probing why the accused used that particular registration number.

Also Read: Had Warned Party Leaders That Vaze Could Create Problems: Raut

OTHER DISCOVERED ITEMS

The NIA took Vaze to the Mithi river in Mumbai’s Bandra East, to recover evidence that he allegedly tried to destroy.

On Vaze's directions, divers retrieved two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a car, two Digital Video Recorders (DVRs), and a laptop, among other things that were dumped into the river, reported ANI.

The recovered DVRs are purported to be of his housing society where the Scorpio car was parked between 17 February to 24 February, of shops where various number plates were made and of other places where Vaze allegedly suspected that his movement could have been captured, ANI reported, quoting sources.

THE SACHIN VAZE CASE

Vaze is accused to have conspired to plant an explosives-laden SUV outside Ambani’s residence.

In a parallel investigation being conducted by the Maharashtra ATS, Vaze has been alleged to be the key conspirator in Hiren’s killing.

The ATS has arrested two people in the case – a cop named Vinayak Shinde and a bookie named Naresh Dhare. Dhare is said to have bought a sim card for Shinde, using which the latter had called Hiren to meet him before he was found dead.

Story continues

The ATS has alleged that Shinde was an aide of Vaze and had made the phone call to Hiren at his behest.

However, Vaze’s motive is still unclear. Both cases have now been taken over by the NIA.

In an FIR filed by Hiren’s wife Kamala, she had detailed Vaze’s alleged association with the family and claimed that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months until 5 February.

After his transfer from the Crime Investigation Unit by the Maharashtra government amid political pressure, Vaze was suspended from the force following his arrest on 13 March.

Also Read: Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Arrested Cop Vaze

. Read more on India by The Quint.Vaze Case: Number Plates Found Linked to Govt Staff’s Missing CarSupreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Has Loopholes, Say Experts . Read more on India by The Quint.