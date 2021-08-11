Vax.India.Now raises over USD 5mn to support India in its battle against COVID-19

·2-min read

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Vax.India.Now, a virtual fundraiser to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised more than USD 5 million, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The concert was livestreamed globally on July 7, with UNICEF and AIG as beneficiaries.

Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, who backed the initiative through her Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, said they are 'grateful' for the generosity of large and small donors from around the globe who came together to support this lifesaving campaign.

'The dedicated, multi-national 160-person organization team is proud to have raised meaningful resources in India's battle against this awful pandemic. I am grateful to the celebrities for lending their time and talent – in particular, the immediacy of their response and commitment to the cause,' the Boston-based Indian playback singer said in a statement.

Anuradha also expressed gratitude to the Indian team 'that had to work through a national lockdown'.

'The campaign is still open at VaxIndiaNow.com. Give today! We are all together in this and must continue to vaccinate individuals, to prevent more variants, and stop Covid 19. It is not over until it's over,' she further said.

The event was hosted by popular comic-actor Hasan Minhaj, with the likes of Liam Neeson, Annie Lennox, A.R. Rahman, Pia Toscano, Zubin Mehta, Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Asif Mandvi, Nishat Khan, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters and Matteo Bocelli participating in the concert.

Vax.India.Now also shed light on the ground realities in India amid the pandemic and educated viewers on how they can help save lives and make a real impact, according to the organisers.

Proceeds will support UNICEF's efforts to ensure millions of crisis-affected and vulnerable children and families in India have access to life-saving assistance and services and help COVID-19 vaccines reach the ones in need, they added.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, a project of The Giving Back Fund, the main benefactor of Vax.India.Now.

Vax.India.Now is being produced by JuJu Productions, run by Anuradha and her husband Prashanth Palakurthi, Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection.

Marc Pollick, President and Founder of The Giving Back Fund, said, 'When our longtime Board member Prashanth Palakurthi proposed doing something truly significant on a worldwide scale to help his native India at this critical time, we jumped at the chance to help.

'This is what we are built for - to mobilize quickly and provide assistance and philanthropic administration to help those in need. At this moment in time, the need in India must become the center of the universe.' ​PTI RDS RDS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Soybean futures slip on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Soybean prices on Monday fell by Rs 382 to Rs 9,197 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • 4 killed, 7 injured in building collapse in China

    Harbin [China], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and seven others injured after the top floor of an office building in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Monday.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 132 to Rs 7,248 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Copper futures fall on weak demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Copper futures on Monday slipped 1.25 per cent to Rs 723.35 per kg, as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 3,000 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Delhi govt developing app to help tourists

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said information on all tourist spots in the national capital will be available on a mobile application being developed by the government's Tourism department.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • Devotees throng at Bengaluru's Sharana Basaveshwara temple on third Monday of Sawan

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Sharana Basaveshwara temple in the Kalaburagi area of Bengaluru on Monday on the third week of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.

  • BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own lists of OBCs: Mayawati

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party will support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

  • Only BJP has stood up for progress of tribals community: Muralidhar

    Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Only BJP has stood up for progress of tribals community, said former general secretary of BJP, P Muralidhar Rao as party leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Komaram Bheem in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Tribals Day on Monday.

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 402 to Rs 46,238 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

  • Russia registers 22,160 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

    Moscow [Russia], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,160 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,866 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,469,910, the federal response center said on Monday.

  • Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours

    Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday.