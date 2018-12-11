Vasundhra Raje visits temple amidst counting of votes in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited a temple in Rajasthan's Banswara amidst counting of votes. The high octane elections in the state will come to a conclusion with the announcement of results today. The BJP has been in power in Rajasthan for the last five years. While Raje is the chief ministerial candidate for BJP, Congress has kept its card close to the heart. Competition stays between Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as main contenders. Interestingly, the people of Rajasthan have not voted back a government for the second time between 1998 and 2013, with the BJP and Congress ruling the state alternatively. In Rajasthan, three exit polls have predicted a clear edge for the Congress, making the Opposition party upbeat. While Times Now-CNX gave Congress 105 seats and 85 to BJP; India Today-Axis My India predicted 119 to 141 for the Congress and 55-72 for the BJP.