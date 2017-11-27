Vasco keep alive Libertadores qualifying hopes

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 27 (IANS) Vasco da Gama's hopes of securing a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores were boosted by a 1-0 away victory over Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Defender Paulao on Sunday struck the winner in the first half when he headed in after a Nene corner kick, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result at the Mineirao stadium left Vasco seventh in the 20-team standings, behind sixth-placed Flamengo on goal difference with one round remaining.

The top six teams at the end of the season will earn a berth in next year's Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

In other matches on Sunday, Avai won 1-0 at home to Atletico Paranaense, Atletico Mineiro drew 2-2 at Corinthians, Sao Paulo won 2-1 at Coritiba, Gremio were held to a 1-1 home draw by Atletico Goianiense, Vitoria won 3-2 at Ponte Preta and Chapecoense won 1-0 at Bahia.

