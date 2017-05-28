Vasco da Gama beat Fluminense 3-2 in Rio derby

Rio de Janeiro, May 28 (IANS) Former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano was on target as Vasco da Gama defeated local rivals Fluminense 3-2 in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Fabiano struck just before the half-hour mark before Henrique Dourado scored twice in five minutes to hand Fluminense the lead at the Sao Januario stadium here on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

But Andres Escobar equalised in the 75th minute and Nene fired in a stoppage time winner to give Vasco their second straight victory.

Meanwhile, goals from Argentina international striker Lucas Pratto and Luiz Araujo handed Sao Paulo a 2-0 victory over defending champions Palmeiras.

In Saturday's other match, a late goal from striker Rildo handed Coritiba a 1-0 victory away to Vitoria.

