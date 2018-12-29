Varun Dhawan thanks his fans for amazing 2018!

Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan shared a cute snap with his father David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and niece and thanked his fans for all the love they gave to his films released in 2018.Taking to his Instagram account the 'Badlapur' actor posted a candid click and captioned it as, "3 men and a baby. All I want for Christmas is u. Thank u so much for the love this year for #October and #suidhaaga. Mauji and Dan will always live on cause u guys gave me so much love and confidence to do something new. This picture is 2018 for me. My niece every day teaches me something new."The 31-year-old actor had a wonderful 2018 as he was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in two of his films-'October' and 'Sui Dhaaga'. Varun played the role of Dan in Shoojit Sircar's film 'October' and won million hearts with his innocent acting. He also delivered amazing performance as a tailor named Mauji in Sharat Katariya's 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' opposite Anushka Sharma. Varun also tweeted a collage of his looks from both of his films and wrote: "Thank u so much this year for the love you guys gave to #October and #suidhaaga. Mauji and Dan will always remain very close to me. Thank u for making me brave enough to explore these characters #2018 learnt a lot about myself. 2019 o boy already got me moving."The actor will next be seen in multi starrer 'Kalank', which features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release in April 2019.