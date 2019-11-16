Varun Dhawan shows WWE star Charlotte Flair how to nail Bollywood hook steps

Varun Dhawan is not just a popular Bollywood actor but is also a wrestling, fitness and contact sports aficionado. He can often be seen expressing his enthusiasm over UFC and WWE matches and even meets famous celebrities and sportsperson from the field of entertainment sports time and again.Now that Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's daughter, is in India, Varun met with the former and even showed her a few Bollywood dance steps.