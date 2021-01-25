Varun Dhawan Marries Natasha Dalal. Indians Want to Know about His Father-in-Law Rajesh Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan has tied knot with fashion designer and childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

But, the curiosity of fans remained on the edge as the ceremony was intimate and not many pictures came out of the event until Sunday evening.

However, nothing could stop people from searching for topics related to Dhawan's wedding, his wife and her family. Initially, it was Natasha Dalal's caste and now people are interested in her father Rajesh Dalal. In related search terms to Natasha Dalal, Rajesh Dalal's name, his business and his net worth pop on the top.

Natasha's father is a businessman and the family has no Bollywood connection, at least until now. In fact, Natasha and Varun met when they were ins school, though they started dating later. The two studied in the same class at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. After her schooling in Mumbai, Natasha moved to New York to pursue higher studies in fashion designing from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

In 2013, upon return to Mumbai, she began working on her own designer label.

Late last week, when the news of Varun and Natasha's wedding broke out, one of the search topics on Google was Natasha's caste. For reasons best known to them, people also looked for Dalal's father on google in India. Who is Natasha Dalal's Father? they searched.

Indians were also interested in finding out Dalal's caste along with her age as they looked up her surname on google.

On Sunday, Varun shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures. The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, make-up and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete his look.