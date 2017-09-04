Varun Dhawan looks dapper on the cover of GQ
Girls hold your breath as Varun Dhawan has graced the cover of GQ India magazine's latest issue! The actor shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "GQ . Had an amazing time shooting this in rajasthan. Out now !!!" The actor is seen dressed in a brown turtle neck sweater with an oxblood colour-velvet suit, along with matching velvet oxblood trousers. He will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2' along with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is a remake of the super-hit Salman Khan movie 'Judwaa'.