Varun Chibber, grandson of late Aloo Jal Chibber, took an initiative of distributing food packets as the city grapples with the spread of COVID-19

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As India combats the novel coronavirus, the need for everyone to come together as a society has never been more pressing. Amidst the lockdown, Mr Varun Chibber, a social worker, undertook the initiative of distributing essential food grains for underserved localities in and around Colaba.

This initiative will serve nearly 900 slum dwellers, who are in need of food and ration. Low-income and below poverty line, daily wage workers will be taken care of under this initiative. After a few people reached out to him, Chibber and his team decided to take stock of the situation. A plan was formulated and they managed to procure enough ration to serve households from Ambedkar Nagar, Darya Nagari, Gareeb Janta Nagar and Sudham Jhopdi, Azad Nagar at Colaba. His team ensured they followed complete sanitation practises with all directives regarding social distancing being implemented thoroughly. Chibber and his team are also providing nutritional meal boxes to frontline workers in the city, who are putting themselves at risk while ensuring the city's victory over the menace of the virus. There are several more drives being planned for the near future.

Serving the people and thinking about the society, in general, is something he learnt from his late grandmother, Aloo Jal Chibber. In a statement, he said, 'My grandmother set an example with her life and career. She devoted all of her time for the development of society and the country. I hope to continue the legacy and keep doing such great work. We are blessed and grateful to be in such a position where we can help many people. I urge everyone to do their bit and contribute as much as they can to ease the burden of poor people.' Aloo Jal Chibber was an Indian political leader who served as MLA, Colaba from 1972-78 and was part of the Indian National Congress senior leadership. He further thanked NM Wadia Charities, 'I would like to thank NM Wadia Charities, without whom this drive would not be possible.' During such tough times, this young social worker has truly set an example that every small contribution can have a great impact on people's lives. Varun Chibber has served many causes before, including book distribution drives, medical camps and food distribution causes.

About Varun Chibber Varun Chibber is a social worker and entrepreneur based out of Mumbai. He is the grandson of Congress leader Aloo Jal Chibber who was a former MLA from Colaba and an MLC in the Mahrashtra Legislative Council. Varun Chibber has always worked towards the betterment of society. He believes in uplifting and empowering the downtrodden. He started social work at the mere age of 17 and continues to do so. He has conducted many campaigns and drives over the years such as cleanliness drives, book distribution campaigns, medical camps & grain distribution campaigns.

