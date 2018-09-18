Varun-Anushka proud to be signed as Skill India ambassadors

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga', have been signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking about the same, the 'Judwaa 2' star said he feels "proud" to be promoting the campaign. "Prime Minister Modi has displayed incredible vision and genuine foresight in aiming to organise, skill, train and give financial support and backing to our craftsmen, artisans and similar workmen. We are proud to be promoting this campaign that we feel extremely close to like our movie 'Sui Dhaaga' that celebrates self-reliance and entrepreneurship," said Varun Dhawan. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, said, "Skill India Campaign reflects the government's determination to include and support the talented skilled force of the country. While making the film, we came across so many stories of talented, skilled crafts people and artisans who don't get a fair chance to showcase their talents." The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 28.