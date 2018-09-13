Varun, Anushka launch website to empower artisans across India

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India'. Both the actors launched a website, which aims to empower artisans across India to sell their handmade products directly to their customers. During the event, actors also met the real life artisans. The artisans shared the stage with the actors and shared the journey and struggle of their life. The two superstars are playing the role of Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma), a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, who dream to make a name for themselves. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to the local artisans, who have made India proud around the world with their skills. The flick is set to release on September 28.