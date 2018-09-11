Varun, Anushka launch eco-friendly Ganesha idols in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma launched eco-friendly Ganesha idols at a prominent mall in Mumbai ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the actors are all set to bound the audience with their marvelous performance in their upcoming movie 'Sui Dhaaga - Made In India.' The film is based on the stories of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta and Mauji, rooted in an earthy town of India. This love story is slated to hit the screens on September 28.