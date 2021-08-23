Various organisations in Delhi come together to express solidarity with Afghans

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Various organisations here came together on Monday to express solidarity with the people of war-torn Afghanistan and urge the international community to ensure that their rights are protected.

Amid deepening crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the nation, the organisations, including the National Federation of Indian Women, had given a call for solidarity with Afghans in their struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces.

On August 15, the capital city Kabul also fell to the Taliban, even as a large number of Afghans attempted in vain to flee the war-torn nation.

Raising anti-Taliban slogans, the organisers said, 'Stop atrocities against women and children in Afghanistan. We will fight, we will win. We are with Afghanistan people in their times of struggle.' Over 50 representative of various bodies gathered near the Nepal Embassy here on Barakhamba road to press for the rights of Afghan nationals.

The participants carried posters that read 'No to imperialism - No to Taliban - No to Fascism', 'We do not acknowledge the Taliban as the ruler of Afghanistan', 'With Afghan women in their struggle for freedom equality and justice' and 'the Government of India must ensure the safety of all Afghan nationals residing in India'.

'We are appealing to the international community to ensure that the human rights along with other rights of people of Afghanistan are protected in their nation. Under Sharia law, boys and girls will not be able to have co-ed education. 'Confidence should be created among Afghan women and their children that they will be protected,' said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women.

She urged the international community to ensure gender equality and gender justice and to the save the life and livelihood of people of Afghanistan.

All India Students'' Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) and Muslim Women''s Forum were among the other organisations which took part in the march.

Social rights activist Shabnam Hashmi appealed to the Indian government to allow all refugees to return to India irrespective of their caste and religion. 'We also want single window for the Afghan students here who are facing trouble from their landlords, their visas should be extended and fellowships should be granted to them as well,' Hashmi said.

Deewa Safi, an Afghan national who is pursuing her master's in political science (International Relations) from the Jawaharlal Nehru University here said they would never be able to trust Taliban.

'My family has applied for visa. They will be in New Delhi hopefully by next month. Situation is not normal even since Taliban took over our country. Soon they will start cutting our electricity, network and everything else so that no international media would be able cover the ground the realities.

'They say Talibans have changed but how do we trust them? We will never be able to accept them. For them Sharia law means women should be inside their homes. Is this their Sharia law that we would not be even permitted to wear clothes of our choice?' she said.

The participants demanded that the Government of India must ensure the safety of all Afghan nationals residing in India. 'The Election Commission of India must ensure that Afghanistan and the Taliban are not used as pretexts for hate speech during campaigns for state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab that are due soon,' said Hashmi. The organisers also stressed the need to reject and resist all attempts to stoke 'Islamophobia' in India using Taliban as a pretext.