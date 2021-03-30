Vardhan inaugurates awareness event on scheme aimed at promoting innovations

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday inaugurated an event to create awareness about a scheme aimed at transforming an individual innovator into a successful technopreneur.

Under the Promoting Innovations in Individuals, Start-ups and MSMEs (PRISM) Scheme of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), an innovator -- student, professional and common citizen -- is provided technical, strategic and financial assistance for idea development, prototype development and pilot scaling, and patenting.

The scheme is being implemented across various sectors -- from energy to healthcare to waste management and others.

The grant is given in two phases catering to both the initial innovation stage and the advanced enterprise setup phase through DSIR outreach-cum-cluster innovation centres available throughout the country.

The grant amount in Phase I is around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and in Phase II up to Rs 50 lakh.

The alignment and awareness event was organised by DSIR of the Ministry of Science and Technology in association with three major national initiatives -- Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) and Smart India Hackathon (SIH) of the Ministry of Education and Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) of IIT-Delhi.

The event's aim was to raise awareness about the scheme widely through a vast network of stakeholders and identify scope and opportunities for future collaborations towards driving innovation for socio-economic development and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the event, Harsh Vardhan said the PRISM Scheme is instrumental in supporting individual innovators enabling inclusive development of India.

'It is interesting to note that PRISM extends its support to any citizen of the country through direct benefit transfer in the core technology areas such as affordable healthcare, water, sewage management, green technology, clean energy, industrially utilizable smart materials, waste to wealth aligned with our national objectives. It is also appreciable that the intellectual property (IP) belongs to the innovators.

'The innovation movement by DSIR-PRISM making synergy with three national initiatives like Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Smart India Hackathon and Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) is unique,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre was the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

Dhotre said the scheme helps generate rural livelihood and rural progress with innovations.