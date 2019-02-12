Varanasi: Exclusive cricket tournaments for Sanskrit students in Sanskrit commentary

Varanasi is said to be the spiritual capital of India and there are plenty of stories which are unique in their own sense. A man has been organising exculsive cricket tournaments for Sansktrit scholars and students for the last 10 years in Varanasi. The special feature of the cricket matches is that the commentary is also in Sanskrit. "This cricket tournament is organised annually for Sanskrit students to boost their enthusiasm. We are doing this for last 10 years. The unique feature of this tournament is that the match commentary is done in Sanskrit," Dr Ganesh Dutt Shastri, tournament's organiser told ANI.