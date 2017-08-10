Vantawng Falls in Mizoram stands the 13th highest waterfalls in India

India's northeast region is regarded as one of the most beautiful places in the country as the region houses numerous attractive tourist destinations. And Mizoram is no less than any, as the state is home of rich heritage with unique and beautiful landscapes and pleasant climatic conditions. In days to come, if the travelers are planning to visit this beautiful state of Mizoram, one must include to visit Vantawng falls on a 'must to do list' as the waterfall is one of the most spectacular and breathtaking of all the waterfalls in the region and country as a whole. Located at a distance of about 130 kms from the capital Aizawl city, Vantawng falls in Thenzawl village of Serchhip district is the highest waterfall in the state and the 13th highest in India.