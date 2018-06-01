Vani Kapoor finishes first round at 56th position

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Golfer Vani Kapoor shot a round of three-over 74, to lie in 56th place after round one of the rain affected Ladies Jabra Open, the Ladies European Tour's (LET) first 'dual ranking' tournament, being played at the Evian Resort Golf Course in Evian-les-Bains, France on Friday.

Valeria Martinoli of Switzerland led the field at the end of round one along with the host country's Camille Chevalier, both carding rounds of 68 (3-under).

Round one spilled over to Friday, as play had to be suspended mid-way on Thursday, the opening day, due to incessant rain.

This year India's representation at the tournament has doubled with Vani making it by virtue of being able to maintain her LET card due to a stellar performance at the Hero Women's Indian Open earlier in the year.

Sharmilla Nicollette is the other Indian in the fray, participating through a sponsor's quota. The winner of the Ladies Jabra Open gets a direct entry into the Ricoh Women's British Open. Two spots are also up for grabs for the Evian Championship, considered the fifth Major of the Women's Golf season.

