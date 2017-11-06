Vandeweghe in WTA top 10, Halep remains on top

Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) Romanian tennis player Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday, with the biggest change being Coco Vandeweghe of the United States joining the top 10.

Vandeweghe, who became a finalist in the WTA Elite Trophy tournament in Zhuhai, China, rose this week to 10th place in the rankings, replacing France's Kristina Mladenovic, reports Efe.

Meanwhile, the rest of the top 10 positions remained the same, with Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in second place, followed by Carolina Wozniacki of Denmark in third and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in fourth.

Germany's Julia Goerges, who defeated Vandeweghe in the final in Zhuhai 7-5, 6-1, jumped to 14th place this week.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,175 points

2. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,135

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,015

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,730

5. Venus Williams (United States) 5,597

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,500

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,010

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,420

9. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,610

10. Coco Vandeweghe (United States) 3,258.

