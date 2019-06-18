'Vande Mataram,' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans greet Owaisi as he takes oath in Parliament

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was greeted with slogans like 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' while he was taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha today. Owaisi reacted on the slogans that were being raised in Lok Sabha. He said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me; I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur." The death toll has risen to 108 due to the deadly Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. As many as 89 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, while 19 others lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital.