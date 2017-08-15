Vande Mataram! Baba Ramdev unfurls 100-feet tricolour at Patanjali Yogpeeth

Renowned Yoga preacher Baba Ramdev, along with his all-time companion, Acharya Balkrishna, unfurled a 100-feet-long tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day, on Tuesday. After Baba Ramdev unfurled the massive flag, a huge crowd present at the venue sang the national song 'Vande Mataram', making the ambience more patriotic. On August 15, 1947, the last British Viceroy Lord Mountbatten declared the Indian subcontinent free giving rise to two nations-India and Pakistan. Soon after this, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru moved a resolution and since then we have been breathing 'free'.