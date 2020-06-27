New Delhi, June 27: In Jammu and Kashmr, plucking of apricots has begun in Kralpora, Budgam district. Shabir Ahmad, an apricot grower says, "The season of apricot plucking provides employment to many people, be it labourers, hawkers or contractors". Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Also Read | COVID-19 Deaths in Mumbai to Be Reported on Google Forms From July 1, Nodal Officers to Report Deaths Within 48 Hours From Their Hospitals, Says BMC

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 80.38/litre (increase by 0.25) and Rs 80.40/litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively in Delhi today. In Rajasthan, swarms of locusts attack Hasteda village in Chomu. Sheeshpal, a farmer says, "Locusts have attacked our village for the fourth time. They have caused severe damage to our crops. We appeal to the state government to provide us with some relief".

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020

In Delhi, joggers, morning walkers and cyclists carry out their exercises near India Gate. Maximum temperature of 38.6°C was recorded in the national capital on Friday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.