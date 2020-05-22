Vande Bharat Mission: Indians from New York arrive at Chandigarh airport via Delhi

Chandigarh, May 22 (ANI): Indian Nationals from New York arrived at Chandigarh airport through Air India special flight via Delhi on May 22. “We faced no problems during our travel back to India, all norms were followed properly in view of coronavirus situation. I thank Indian government for the initiative,” said Indian national. An Air India repatriation flight carrying 327 passengers and one infant landed at Delhi airport from John F Kennedy Airport in the United States, earlier today. 227 passengers deboarded at Delhi Airport & remaining 100 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport. Vande Bharat Mission second phase was initiated by Government of India from May 16 to repatriate Indians from foreign nations. Over 20,000 citizens have been brought back under Vande Bharat Mission so far.