Indore (MP), June 30 (ANI): Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The flight carrying 144 Indians landed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on June 30. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded Indian nationals from abroad is underway. Indian citizens are being evacuated from across the globe under Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission.