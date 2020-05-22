Vande Bharat Mission: Air India’s special flight arrives in Amritsar from Vancouver

Amritsar (Punjab), May 22 (ANI): An Air India Express special flight landed at Sri Guru Ramdass Jee International Airport in Punjab’s Amritsar on May 22. The special repatriation flight carried around 116 passengers came from Vancouver in Canada. The stranded Indian nationals across the globe are being brought back to their home country under Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission. While speaking to ANI, the SDM of Ajnala, Deepak Bhatia said, “There are 116 passengers in this flight which came from Vancouver. Some of the passengers have de-boarded at Delhi International Airport. We have received 116 passengers in Amritsar.” There are total 2028 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases 66,330 and 3583 deaths in India.