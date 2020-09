Indore (MP), Sep 21 (ANI): After two months, Air India flight carrying 91 Indian nationals from Dubai landed in Indore under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flight landed on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on September 21. Of 91 passengers, 84 carried their corona negative report. The remaining 7 were tested for the virus at the airport. All passengers have been sent for 7-day quarantine.