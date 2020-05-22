Vande Bharat Mission: 1st repatriation flight from Canada takes off with 200 Indians

Vancouver (Canada), May 22 (ANI): Air India flight 1190 took off from Vancouver International Airport on May 21. Around 200 Indians were on board. This is the first Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flight from Canada and the first Air India flight to operate from Vancouver. The stranded Indian nationals across globe are being brought back to their home country under Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission. While speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said, “It is a big thing that government is running flight from Vancouver to Delhi as all the private airlines have stopped their operational working. We had no other option to go back home. I am really proud of my country and government. I am very thankful to the Consulate General of India as well.” Another passenger added, “Our family members are eagerly waiting for us and they will be really happy to see us.” According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 63,624 with 3435 deaths in India.