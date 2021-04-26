Vande Bharat Express: Timing, Route, Ticket Fare

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) currently operates two Vande Bharat Express trains. One runs from New Delhi to Katra (22439/40) and other one from New Delhi to Varanasi (22435/36).

It is an intercity high-speed train, also known as Train-18 which connects national capital Delhi to various other cities. It comes with 16 fully air-conditioned chair car coaches, which provide Wi-Fi service to the passengers.

The train uses automatic doors similar to metro trains and is India's first engineless train. It comes with an integrated engine, like a metro or bullet train.

Passengers are also served food in this semi-high speed train, the price of which is already included in their ticket fare.

Vande Bharat Express has the capability to run at a speed of 180 km/hr but currently the tracks cannot support the speed of more than 130 km/hr.

Vande Bharat Express TimetableVande Bharat Express Route

The New Delhi-Varanasi (22435/36) train starts from New Delhi Railway Station and covers Kanpur Central and Prayagraj Junction before reaching its destination at Varanasi Junction.

The New Delhi-Smvd Katra (22439/40) train starts from New Delhi Railway Station and covers Ambala Cant Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Jammu Tawi before reaching its destination in Katra.

Vande Bharat Express Fare

The Vande Bharat Express comes with two seating options – Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC). Here are the fares:

Varanasi-New Delhi (22435) - Rs 1,440 (CC), Rs 2,925 (EC)

New Delhi- Varanasi (22436) - Rs 1,440 (CC), Rs 2,925 (EC)

New Delhi- S M V D Katra (22439) - Rs 1,300 (CC), Rs 2,635 (EC)

S M V D Katra- New Delhi (22440) -Rs 1,300 (CC), Rs 2,635 (EC)

Vande Bharat Express: How to Book Tickets

Tickets for Vande Bharat express can be booked like tickets for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or application, or at any railway reservation counter.

