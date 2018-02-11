Vandana hat-trick fires RSPB to women's hockey A Division title

Ranchi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Railway Sports Promotion Board outplayed Hockey Madhya Pradesh 4-0 in the final of the 8th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2018 (A Division) at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

India international forward Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick in the final as the RSPB remained unbeaten throughout the championship.

In the final, the RSPB played their 'A' Game. They put up a structured defence to keep Hockey Madhya Pradesh attackers from making successful circle entries while the team's attack led by forward Vandana charged into Hockey Madhya Pradesh's circle with vigour.

After two goalless quarters, Vandana struck twice in the 36th and 41st minutes to tilt the match in their favour.

Later, Priyanka Wankhede, who is the second top goal scorer of the tournament behind her teammate Anupa Barla, scored a scintillating field goal in the 43rd minute to take her tally to 12 goals.

Vandana scored again in the 59th minute to put the game to bed.

In the bronze medal match, Hockey Haryana beat home team Hockey Jharkhand 2-0. It was experienced players Rani Rampal (19th) and Deepika (41st) who struck brilliant goals to help their team win after a disappointing 0-2 defeat to Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final.

--IANS

pur/bg