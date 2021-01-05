Vandalism Of Hindu Idols Triggers Outrage And Call For High Alert In Andhra Pradesh

temples in andhra pradesh

The issue of temple vandalism in Andhra Pradesh has been around for some time now, however, it seems to be getting a bit serious now.

In a recent incident, an idol of the Hindu goddess Sita placed at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station was reportedly vandalised.

The priest at the temple found the clay idol to be broken when he opened the temple doors in the morning. It is said that the temple doors for that matter were still locked when the priest came in the morning.

As per another report by Times Of India, an idol of Lord Ketu was also found to have been vandalised at a Sivalayam at Vuyyuru in Vijayawada outskirts.

The situation seems to be getting a bit serious though as the D Gautam Sawang the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) has announced a high alert across the state.

What Is This Vandalism All About?

Apparently, these two cases that were reported from the Vijayawada region in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday are just another one on the pile of other vandalising activities that have recently occurred.

As told to The New Indian Express, the Commissioner of Police Bathini Srinivasulu has said that in order to find out the culprit(s) behind these acts a special team has been formed.

This team will be examining CCTV footage from around these temples so as to identify who is doing all this. As of now, the temple police have booked cases under sections 448, 427, 295 and 153 (a) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against as yet unidentified people.

Seeing this many people connected with political parties like BJP, VHP and TDP came forward to protest this vandalism and voiced out their outrage by collecting at the bus station.

These vandalism acts come soon on the heels of the vandalism of a 400-year-old Lord Ram idol located at the Ramatheertham temple in AP that had taken place around 31st December 2020 and 1st January 2021.

Not just that but four other incidents of idol vandalism had also been reported in the state since last week or so. According to reports, in the past two years, Andhra Pradesh has recorded around 150 such incidents taking place at temples and other places of worship.

In fact, the vandalism of the Lord Rama idol had even triggered intense protests against the ruling YSRCP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy by the opposition party.

There is also a conspiracy that these vandalism acts are being carried out to damage the ruling government. To combat this the authorities have decided to geo-tag these places of worship and also increased security at temples to prevent any more attacks.

There had also been massive outrage after a century-old wooden chariot in the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi area in Sakhinetipalli Mandal in East Godavari district was burned down on 6th September 2020.

Reportedly the chariot had been set on fire between 1.30 a.m and 3 a.m while the item was placed in the chariot shed that is just a little outside the main temple area.

Sources: Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today

