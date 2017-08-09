Van Niekerk defends men's 400m world title

London, Aug 9 (IANS) South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk unsurprisingly defended his 400m title at the IAAF World Championships here.

The current world record holder and Olympic gold medalist finished the race with a comfortable 43.98 seconds on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is amazing to win the world title. I hope the fans enjoyed that," the South African said.

Steven Gardiner of Bahamas finished runner-up at 44.41 while Abdalelah Haroun of Qatar ranked third with seven hundredths of a second adrift.

"The first thing that I wanted to do was to reach the final, but then I had to fight for a medal," Haroun pointed out.

"I knew it was a big chance for me, and I'm very happy to have taken the opportunity."

--IANS

