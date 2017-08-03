Value my opportunity, says India opener Lokesh Rahul

Colombo, Aug 3 (IANS) India opener Lokesh Rahul, who made a strong comeback to Test cricket after an injury, on Thursday said he values the opportunity given to him.

Rahul celebrated his comeback to international cricket with a half-century. The opener's sedate 82-ball knock contained seven hits to the fence.

"I have been injured a few times, which is very unfortunate and which is very disappointing but each time I have come back, I have come back stronger. It's kind of taught me to value my position, value my opportunities each time I go out on to the middle," Rahul said after the day's play.

"It gives me so much confidence, not just now but even after the surgery, the support staff, the coaches, the boys were constantly messaging me and saying 'Whenever you are ready, get ready sooner, the team misses you', and small things like that make a lot of difference when you are injured and you are down," he added.

Rahul, who was run out on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka here on Thursday after a perfect start, said he is learning from his mistakes. This was Rahul's sixth consecutive fifty.

I'm learning from my mistakes. Each time I've done a silly mistake and that's how it is. Life of a batsman is... you might play 60 balls perfectly and then one ball you get out. We were discussing that in the dressing room just today," he said.

On the opening day, centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane helped India post 344/3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test.

At stumps, Pujara, who was nominated for this year's Arjuna Award, was batting on 128 while Rahane was unbeaten on 103 as the right-handed duo guided India to a strong position, adding 211 runs for the fourth wicket.

