Valencia's Andreas fined for speeding

Valencia (Spain), Oct 18 (IANS) Spanish football club Valencia's midfielder Andreas Pereira has been fined 3,600 euros ($4,231) and his driving licence revoked for eight months for speeding, a Spanish court confirmed on Wednesday.

A court in Valencia confirmed the sanction for the 21-year-old Belgian-Brazilian for driving at 148 km (92.5 miles) per hour on a road in the eastern Spanish city, where the speed limit was 50 km/h, reports Efe.

Pereira tweeted on Tuesday that he was very sorry for the incident and accepted the sanction.

"It is important to be prudent when driving and to always respect the rules. Lesson learned," he said.

Pereira, the son of Brazilian former footballers Marcos Pereira, plays for Valencia on loan from Manchester United, which hired him in 2011 from Dutch PSV Eindhoven.

