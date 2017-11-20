Valencia defeat Espanyol 2-0 in La Liga action

Barcelona, Nov 20 (IANS) Valencia rose to the second spot in the Spanish La Liga football league after beating Espanyol 2-0 in the 12th round of action here.

Although Espanyol was the better team during the most part of the game, the squad paid for squandering a number of scoring chances when the shot of Valencia's French defender Geoffrey Kondogbia found the back of the net in the 67th minute, reports Efe.

With eight minutes to go, Spanish forward Santi Mina added another tally for the visitors, ending Espanyol's hopes of staging a late comeback.

With the win, Valencia is in second place in the league table with 30 points, three points off the pace, while Espanyol is in 14th place with 13 points.

Earlier on, Malaga defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-2, clinching their second league win this season.

--IANS

tri/bg