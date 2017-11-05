Valencia continue winning streak

Valencia (Spain), Nov 5 (IANS) Valencia continued their winning streak with a 3-0 win over Leganes in their Spanish football league clash here.

This is the seventh win in a row for Valencia, which holds the second spot in the league table with 27 points, reports Efe news agency.

Leganes, meanwhile, was handed their second straight defeat in the La Liga on Saturday, and had to settle for the eighth spot with 17 points, pending other results.

Despite not creating many scoring chances in the first half, Valencia's Daniel Parejo did manage to break the deadlock with a free kick in the 14th minute.

Five minutes from the half-time whistle, Claudio Beauvue squandered Leganes' best chance to draw level.

Valencia had many chances in the second half, including Gonçalo Guedes' shot into the post in the 55th minute.

Within an 11-minute stretch, Valencia tripled its lead, thanks to a header from Rodrigo that found the back of the net in the 71st minute and a penalty successfully converted by Santi Mina.

--IANS

ajb/bg