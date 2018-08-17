Vajpayee was genuine friend, says Israel

Jerusalem, Aug 17 (IANS) Condoling the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Israel on Friday said that it will always remember him as a genuine friend.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of India at the loss of India's former Prime Minister Vajpayee," the Israel Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

"He will always be remembered as a genuine friend of Israel," it stated.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. His funeral was held on Friday.

