Congress on November 08 lambasted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over removing SPG cover of Gandhi family. Senior congressman KC Venugopal said, "Two former PMs of India, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were murdered and it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who amended the law to give the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG cover. Modi and Shah have undone it now."