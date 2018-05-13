Vaishno Devi to Bhairo Ghati track, ropeway gets ready ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

As large numbers of devotees visit Vaishano Devi temple in Katra every year, the Vaishno Devi to Bhairo Ghati track becomes an important part of this pilgrimage. The track was until now very steep which prevented the pilgrims from visiting the Bhairo Ghati, therefore initiative was taken to build the track accordingly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on May 19. Rakesh Wazir, President of Hotel Association said, "The pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi is incomplete without visiting Bhairo but the track was so steep that it prevented the pilgrims from going there. Now that it is going to be inaugurated, this is a very important event for the pilgrims of India. We welcome such inauguration." The inauguration of such ropeways by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will boost the tourism of the region and will positively impact the economy.