Vaccines will work against new strains of COVID-19: Govt
New Delhi, Dec 29 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa, informed Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Prof K. Vijay Raghavan on December 29 while addressing a press conference in the national capital.He said, “Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against these COVID-19 variants.”