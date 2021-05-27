Vaccine goof-up in Uttar Pradesh is criminal negligence, take stern action: BSP leader

BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria. [Photo/ANI]

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sudhindra Bhadoria has targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the "vaccine goof-up" at a Primary Health Centre in Sidharthnagar in which a different second dose of COVID-19 vaccine was given to some people and said strict action should be taken for "criminal negligence".

"I believe it is criminal negligence and strict action should be taken against guilty. People of the state are upset with Uttar Pradesh government over its handling the COVID-19 pandemic so at least people should get rightly vaccinated," he told ANI.

Bhadoria said at a time when COVID-19 patients have been "struggling for beds, oxygen and medicines", the vaccine which is available "is not being properly used".

"Days after bodies were found floating in the Ganga river in the state, the government is now wrongly vaccinating people by mixing vaccine doses. This is still a subject of global research," he said.

Twenty villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were administered Covaxin earlier this month after they were given Covishield in the first dose.

District medical authorities said an inquiry has been ordered in the matter. They also said that they had not received any health-related complaint from those given mixed doses. (ANI)