Vaccination Phase 3 Begins Today for All Above the Age of 45

India begins its Phase 3 of the COVID vaccination drive from Thursday, 1 April, onwards while witnessing a more severe second wave of COVID cases.

The third phase is for all people above the age of 45, with or without co-morbidities.

Five states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, accounted for 79.3 precent of the total active cases. Maharashtra has been seeing the biggest surge of daily cases and led with over 61 percent of the active caseload.

According to the latest data on vaccination by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 6.43 crore vaccine doses have been given as of 30 March. Of the 6.24 crore vaccine doses, 1.3 crore have been administered to healthcare workers and 1.2 crore to frontline workers.

Also Read: What COVID Pandemic ‘Revealed’: Every Day Is April Fools’ Day

Taking into consideration that at present, the national average of COVID vaccine wastage is 6 percent, the states were also advised to keep the vaccination wastage below 1 percent.

The second phase of the vaccination drive, which had begun on 1 March, was for people above the age of 60 and people above the age of 45, without co-morbidities.

1 April also marks the opening of the Co-WIN portal for registration and booking of appointments for all eligible citizens.

Also Read: CoWin App Tech: A Comparison With What Other Countries Are Doing

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.WB Polls: 13.14% Turnout Till 9 AM; Ruckus in Keshpur, DebraRemembering Ajit Wadekar, Indian Captain of ‘The Class of 1971’ . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.